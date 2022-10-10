 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen Packard, Atlantic City

The senior running back carried eight times for 100 yards and three TDs to spark the Vikings to a 46-0 win over Bridgeton. Packard has rushed for 655 yards and nine TDs this season. Atlantic City (5-1) is off this week.

