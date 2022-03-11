All you need to know about St. Patrick's Day in South Jersey

Tracking down the best St. Paddy’s Day parties in South Jersey
BOURRE
BourreIf you are looking to kick the party off in true Jersey style while the sun is still out, Bourre – for the second straight year — will host a free, all-ages concert from veteran Springsteen tribute band The E Street Shuffle on the Bourre Beach Concert Stage 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Expect to hear all your favorite classics from Bruuuuuuce like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Glory Days” and more, all played with stunning note-for-note accuracy.
As is often the case in Ireland, rain may in the forecast, but fear not: If weather doesn’t cooperate, the party will be moved inside, where you can still hit the sauce while you sing along to The Boss.
Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
ATLANTIC CITY ST. PADDY'S DAY PUB CRAWL
One of the great things about a St. Paddy’s celebration is that it’s a day drinking event that starts nice and early. And in the case of the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl, they mean REALLY early – as in 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12.
The event will begin at Ryfe in Atlantic City with giveaways, contests, drink discounts, $2 Mimosas, $3 Bloody Marys and a kegs and eggs breakfast. Then, at noon, shuttle service begins and will run all day and night making stops at A.C. favorites Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House and Wonder Bar, as well as Santucci’s in Ventnor. Guests can start at any time and stay as long as they like at any bar on the crawl, but it’s suggested that an hour at each location will spread the love to all spots nicely.
Tickets are $15 and includes shuttle transportation, a free welcome drink and cup, access to food and drink specials at each bar, as well as free entry to Ryfe’s 2nd year Anniversary Party, which also takes place that night.
Ryfe is located at 4101 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Go to RyfeAC.com and click on “experiences” to register.
TENNESSEE AVENUE BEER HALL
One of the most popular spots on the Orange Loop, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall packs in the suds with 40 beers on tap and another hundred or so in bottles. But what a lot of people may not realize is that their selection of Irish-style beers is unmatched just about anywhere in South Jersey, with no fewer than 10 on tap, making them an excellent choice for a spot to hit up on your St. Paddy’s Day travels.
And we’re not just talking about the obvious stuff like Guinness – sure, they’ve got that on tap too — but we suggest you try something a bit more uncommon, like the Spellbound Corned Beef Pale Ale, Ludlam Island’s Irish Potato Brown Ale or Bolero’s Magically Bullicious, a breakfast stout brewed with the flavors of Lucky Charms cereal.
There will also be a ton of specials available both March 12 and 17, including $3 Irish cream shots, $5 Miller Lite 20-ounce pints, $6 Guinness 20-ounce pints, $5 Tully shots, $10 for a shot of Tully and a Guinness pint and $10 car bombs. And that’s just the drinks!
Food specials include $10 corned beef sandwiches and reuben empanadas and $12 plates of corned beef and cabbage. The March 12 party will also feature live music from Glenn Roberts from 3 to 7 p.m. and Quasimodo’s Bride from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
THE IRISH PUB
It likely goes without saying, but a trip to The Irish Pub on or around St. Patrick’s Day is a slam dunk for anyone looking to have a good time. Pints of classic Irish beers like Harp and Smithwick’s will be hoisted high on St. Paddy’s Day, but oddly enough the best day to celebrate here might just be Friday, March 18, at a one-of-a-kind holiday known as “Bag Day.”
Bag Day was originally created more than 30 years ago so that the folks who worked at the bars and casinos on St. Patrick’s Day could have a day of their own to party and have fun. The story goes that a customer entered the bar the day after St. Patrick’s Day looking for her own version of the party that had ended the day before. She threw a bag over her head and declared it to be “Bag Day.” The tradition has remained — and grown drastically — ever since. Patrons who attend must wear a bag of some sort on (or over) their heads in order to be served, and things start early (around 7 a.m.) and wind down around dinner time.
The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Place, Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com.
MCGETTIGAN'S 19TH HOLE
A Galloway staple that has upped its game after new owners took over a couple years back, McGettigan’s 19th Hole will get the party started early this year, kicking off its St. Paddy’s Day celebration on Friday, March 11, with a list of Irish food and drink specials and a full-on party on Saturday, March 12. Irish-themed drinks include an Irish Potato Martini made with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Rumchata, Malibu Rum and whipped cream, or the Shamrock Shake Shot, a mix of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur and Bailey’s Irish Cream.
And that’s not the end of it: On Thursday, March 17, and Saturday, March 19, McGettigan’s will have a beer truck stationed outside with all of your favorite Irish brews, as well as live music, including bagpipes from Joey Votta on St. Paddy’s Day itself.
McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com.
THE CASINOS
You may want to test out that whole “luck of the Irish” thing on St. Patrick’s Day by playing a few slots or table games, and Bally’s Atlantic City seems like the perfect choice for this as they are offering up a variety of tasty St. Paddy’s Day cocktails to sip at Guy Fieri’s Chop House after your big win.
Options include the Irish Countryside Julep, a blend of Irish whiskey, strawberry rose, mint and soda water, which comes served in a julep cup; or the Classic Irish Coffee made with Lavazza coffee, demerara syrup and saintly whipped cream. These festive cocktails will be available from Thursday to Sunday, March 17 to 20.
Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.
Resorts Casino Hotel will be in full celebration mode with authentic Irish Bagpipers performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 17. In addition, there will be free St. Patrick’s Day beads at the promotions booth and drink specials at Landshark Bar & Grill, Margaritaville, Bar One and Breadsticks.
Resorts Casino Hotel is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
Our list of great spots to taste your way through St. Paddy’s Day
ANGLESEA PUB
A North Wildwood institution, Anglesea Pub drips with the type of charm that can only come with age. Well-worn dark woods highlight the space with a menu dotted with various Irish specialties like Guinness beef stew topped with mashed potatoes, Irish wedges — potato wedges topped with cheddar — and fish and chips that are sure to have you dancing a jig whether there is music playing or not. Angelsea Pub is located at 116 W. 1st Ave in Wildwood. Go to Anglesea.pub for more info.
JOSIE KELLY'S PUBLIC HOUSE
About as Irish as Irish pubs get, Josie Kelly’s offers Irish specialties in an authentic atmosphere on a year-round basis, but there is still something really special about coming here to enjoy a meal on St. Paddy’s Day. Local Chef Michael Brennan is the man in the kitchen, and he churns out a menu filled with wonderfully flavorful Irish dishes such as fish and chips, potato cheddar cakes and bangers and mash. Fans of savory pies will be pleased to find several options, including a beef and Guinness pie and a traditional shepherd’s pie. Not a meat eater? Opt for the garden pie, a vegan option made with lentils, veggies, mashed potatoes and a side of arugula. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com for more info.
MCGETTIGAN'S 19TH HOLE
It’s got an Irish name, but the look is less traditional than you might picture for an Irish Pub. No matter though, as the atmosphere is raucous and happy even on a non-holiday. And for St. Paddy’s Day, they will serve up a variety of Irish dishes that run the gamut from classics to decidedly non-traditional.
Guests can opt for the standard corned beef platter with cabbage and potatoes, or twist things up with the corned beef eggrolls with a side of Thousand Island dressing to dip in. A Guinness beef stew and a loaded potato soup are also available along with the regular menu for anyone looking to order their standard dishes. McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com for more info.
OLD OAR HOUSE IRISH PUB
A wall of beer taps awaits as you enter this dimly-lit Irish bar that sits directly across the street from the Levoy Theater in Millville. The Old Oar House will no doubt be THE go-to spot in Millville on St. Paddy’s Day. Irish dishes include beer-battered fish and chips, Guinness Irish stew and the dish perhaps most synonymous with the holiday — corned beef and cabbage. Their version features a house-brined corned beef brisket slow cooked and served with boiled potatoes and cabbage in a buttered broth. Irish fusion options dot the menu, as well, with fun dishes like Irish nachos (tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream) or the Guinness sliders, a trio of Guinness-glazed beef patties topped with cheddar, sautéed onions and bacon. The Old Oar House is located at 123 N. High St., Millville. Go to OldOarHouse.com for more info.
EXIT ZERO FILLING STATION
Exit Zero Filling Station is one of the best bars in the area for a great night out, and this year they are putting in the effort to offer up some seriously tasty Irish fare throughout their Celtic Celebration, which runs from Friday March 11, to Sunday, March 20.
Start with the potato leek soup topped with bacon, sour cream and chives, or the corned beef and cabbage egg rolls served with grain mustard aioli and beer cheese sauce. And for your main course, it’ll be hard to pass up the shepherd’s pie – a blend of ground beef and root vegetables in a savory Guinness gravy topped with aged Irish cheddar whipped potatoes. Exit Zero Filling Station is located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. Go to ExitZero.com.
TENNESSEE AVENUE BEER HALL
It’s in no way an Irish bar, but with over 40 beers on tap, a killer menu and live music all the time, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall checks all the boxes for a festive and fun St. Paddy’s Day dinner. Pop in on either Saturday, March 12, or Thursday, March 17, for some fun Irish-themed food specials including $10 corned beef sandwiches and reuben empanadas and $12 plates of corned beef and cabbage along with a list of 10 Irish-style craft beers on tap including Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout, Spellbound Corned Beef Pale Ale, Ludlam Island Irish Potato Brown Ale and others to wash it all down. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
RENAULT WINERY
OK, so this one isn’t taking place this weekend or even next, but the theme fits and so does the food, so it made the list. Renault Winery will host “Finnegan’s Farewell,” an interactive musical comedy dinner show 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The show is packed with Irish humor and will include a three-course dinner featuring a salad and a seriously mouthwatering Irish Potluck entrée consisting of corned beef, bangers, whipped potatoes and braised cabbage. Dessert will feature a Guinness chocolate cake as the grand finale. Tickets are $75 for general seating and $90 for premium seating which also comes with two drink tickets. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com
