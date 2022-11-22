All lanes on Delaware Memorial Bridge open in time for Thanksgiving travels

All lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge are reopened just in time for Thanksgiving after Phase one of the Delaware Memorial Bridge driving surface rehabilitation was completed two days ahead of schedule.

Delaware River and Bay Authority's Executive Director, Tom Cook noted that the right two lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span back to the Delaware side are now fully rebuilt.

"I want to commend our entire team, the contractor UHPC Solutions as well as our own engineering department and our consulting engineers, for their prompt work. They set an ambitious schedule of 78 calendar days for completion and exceeded it," said Cook.

Phase one of project included using an ultra-high-performance concrete overlay, which longer than the service life of the bridge deck by several decades and is the largest use of the advanced technology in North America to date. The $71 million bridge deck rehab was completed by UHPC Solutions North America LLC, the contractor taking on the project.

The second phase of the project that will rehabilitate the left two lanes of the same structure will start in February and conclude before Memorial Day weekend.

The right two lanes from the midpoint of the New Jersey-bound span to the New Jersey side will be completed during the final third phase of the bridge rehab project, which is estimated to start after Labor Day and end a week before next year's Thanksgiving to complete.