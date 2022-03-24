Alivia Wainwright, Mainland Regional

The freshman was one of the Mustangs’ leaders. She won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:05.62 at the Forde CAL Championships. Finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at the MOC (57.94).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The freshman was one of the Mustangs’ leaders. She won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:05.62 at the Forde CAL Championships. Finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at the MOC (57.94).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SOMERS POINT — Activists spent the first day of spring trying to uproot school segregation in the Garden State.
Charges against an Atlantic County attorney previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child have been reduced as part of a plea deal.
Fabulous Rental Featuring 7bedrooms , 3 full 2 half baths . LARGE ENOUGH FOR 2 FAMILIES OR EXTENDED FAMILIES. 4 Bedrooms on the top floor with…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer acquitted of use-of-force charges in a federal civil rights case in February has since returned to work …
Several speakers at the school board meeting accused the school of ignoring the players’ complaints until they took them public. They said the…
ATLANTIC CITY — Many attractions are exclusive to shore towns,, such as Margate’s Lucy the Elephant, the Absecon lighthouse, the Ocean City Bo…
ATLANTIC CITY — This June, the resort will join a worldwide event called Le Diner en Blanc, which promoters call a celebration of public space…
UPDATE: Carradero has been located and is safe, police said later Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Sandy Lazorko, 62, has lived in the Chelsea Village Apartments for more than seven years — and not by choice.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two men and a 16-year-old, all from Bridgeton, were arrested Thursday for possession of three handguns with hollow-point ammun…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.