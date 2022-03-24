 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alivia Wainwright, Mainland Regional

South Jersey girls swim championship meet

Mainland’s Alivia Wainwright places first in the 100 butterfly against Cherry Hill West.
The freshman was one of the Mustangs’ leaders. She won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:05.62 at the Forde CAL Championships. Finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at the MOC (57.94).

