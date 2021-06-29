 Skip to main content
Alexis Jackson, Barnegat
The senior led the team with 87 draw controls and 48 ground balls. She added a team-leading 24 assists to go with 44 goals, the second-most on the team. She had 66 points and a team-high 16 caused turnovers.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

