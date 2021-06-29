Alexis Jackson, Barnegat

The senior led the team with 87 draw controls and 48 ground balls. She added a team-leading 24 assists to go with 44 goals, the second-most on the team. She had 66 points and a team-high 16 caused turnovers.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today