Alexis Frank, Middle Township
Alexis Frank, Middle Township

FRANK

Middle Township field hockey player Alexis Frank

The senior and four-year starter led the Panthers’ defense which allowed 11 goals in 16 games. Also had three goals and three assists. Will play for Division II Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, next year.

Sports reporter

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

