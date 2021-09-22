 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexia’s Patisserie at Hard Rock
0 comments

Alexia’s Patisserie at Hard Rock

Macaron

Hard Rock // HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

With most places offering up savory Bites, Alexia’s Patisserie stands out from the crowd with their sweet macaron. Like a brightly colored, fancified cousin of an Oreo cookie, this French treat will be a delight for your sweet tooth.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The explanation for seemingly irrational COVID behavior, by Tyler Cowen
Columnists

The explanation for seemingly irrational COVID behavior, by Tyler Cowen

Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution. Its awkward name notwithstanding, the idea helps to make sense of many behaviors that otherwise might appear irrational. At the most basic level, intertemporal substitution means shifting an action or event to a more appropriate or advantageous time. A classic example from economics is that people ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News