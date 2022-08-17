 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On September 10 2021, in Mays Landing, Oakcrest High School hosts Egg Harbor Township football. OHS #6 Aldrich Doe stretches out for a catch that is just a hair to far.

Sr. WR 6-3 180

Doe caught 22 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns last season. Army has offered him a chance to play college football. Connecticut and Bryant in Rhode Island have offered him scholarships.

