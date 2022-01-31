 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albany, NY
0 Comments

Albany, NY

  • 0
#15. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

- Low-income job loss due to COVID-19: 11.1%

- Total job loss due to COVID-19: 8.8%

- Total low-income workers in metro: 208,356

The economy of New York’s capital is dependent on government, education, health care, and now high-tech companies. Government accounts for about one-quarter of employment, according to Forbes. More than $9 billion has been invested in the city, including its downtown, which has $35 million in new residential units.

The capital of New York has also missed out on the nor'easters that have buried South Jersey in snow. They've been too dry during these storms to accumulate. 

13.8 inches of snow has fallen in Albany, less than half of the to date average of 31.3 inches. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News