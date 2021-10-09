Alabama teen chef known for TV cooking shows dies at 17

"He was ready to go. He went peacefully in his sleep, no pain, no struggle, laying in his bed, and went to Heaven."

Family friend Cal Holt posted about Fuller's passing Tuesday. His son Justin Holt owns and operates Southern Ale House, where Goldsmith worked as an assistant to executive chef Brett Garner:

The post read in part: "We will miss his presence, his smile, his laugh, his banter back and forth with Brett, and his grit as fought the aches and pains of a terrible disease. He will be missed but forever remembered. His spirit will remain in SAH for the remainder of time. To his family our love and compassion with a huge thank you for sharing Fuller with all of us. He made all of us better people."

A Tuscaloosa Academy student when health allowed, Fuller continued to watch a myriad of cooking shows, as well as diving into books, and picking brains, digging into his life's chief passion. Fuller cooked as grandmothers used to do, Scott Goldsmith said, never writing things down, just sipping and trying and measuring to suit himself, his own taste.

"He loved to cook for people, but he didn't necessarily care about eating his stuff," his father said. "But he got enjoyment out of seeing his food bringing people happiness.