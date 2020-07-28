072720_nws_casinodining

Diners at Fish & Co. in front of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City enjoy their food Sunday. Several casinos have built elaborate outdoor seating areas to accommodate customers. Top, signs ask customers to stay 6 feet apart at the Borgata Beer Garden.

Al fresco dining at Atlantic City casinos could become 'new normal': Forced to think outside the box — and outside the walls of their properties — casinos have used nearly every available inch of outdoor space to accommodate guests.

N.J. eviction moratorium continues, as COVID-19 crisis enters sixth month: Under New Jersey's moratorium, no evictions are permitted even for valid reasons, according to the DCA.

National Hurricane Center monitoring what could be Isaias: As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, Invest 92L has a 80% chance of turning into a tropical system by Wednesday morning. The next name on the list is called Isaias. 

Phillies games impacted by COVID-19: Major League Baseball postponed the Phillies' scheduled game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night because of virus concerns

South Jersey fishing holding up fine despite withering July conditions: We have had a wide variety visiting our South Jersey waters at various times recently. The water is clean, warm and full of life.

Andrea and Tom D'Alfonso

Andrea and Tom D’Alfonso reeled in an 80-pound wahoo while trolling a pink and white Ilander lure at the inshore lumps on their boat Reel Trouble out of Shawcrest Marina in Wildwood.

