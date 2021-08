Ajee Wilson, 27, went to high school in Neptune, Monmouth County , track and field. Finished 16th in women's 800 meters. Also finished 12th in 2016.

Won the bronze in the 800 meters at the 2019 World Championships... Daughter of Zachary Wilson and Tonya Anderson...Has one brother, Zachary, and three sisters, Constance, Jade and Brietta...Decided to forgo collegiate athletics to stay near home and continue training with coach Derek Thompson.