Airbnb announces efforts to stop Halloween parties, gatherings at stays in New Jersey

Airbnb announced last week that it will be prohibiting one-night reservations over Halloween weekend in entire home listings throughout the US and Canada and works to combat parties in New Jersey.

Last year, the online platform announced it had expanded the manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by its automated systems, helping to stop parties before they happen. Since the manual screening was launched, more than 200 reservations in New Jersey have been cancelled, according to Sam Randall, spokesman for Airbnb.

Restrictions on guests under the age of 25 from booking entire-home listings combined with restrictions on last-minute bookings have redirected more than 17,000 guests to private room listings or hotel rooms throughout New Jersey to date.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.