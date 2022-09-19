 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiden McCarraher Lower Cape May Regional

  • 0
Aiden McCarraher headshot

McCarraher

The junior running back rushed eight times for 166 yards and three TDs as Lower Cape May improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2010 with a 47-14 win over Cumberland Regional. Lower (3-0) hosts Wildwood (1-2) 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News