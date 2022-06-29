Aidan Peters

St. Augustine Prep
The senior made 111 saves this season with a 4.22 goals against-average. He finished with a 69% save percentage. Peters allowed three or less goals in nine games. He also added an assist this season. He will continue his career at the University of Delaware.
