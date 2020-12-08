 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aidan Davis, St. Augustine Prep
0 comments

Aidan Davis, St. Augustine Prep

101420_spt_prep

The junior scored 14 goals this shortened season. He also added an assist, which was on the winning goal against a talented Cherry Hill East team during the regular season.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News