Ahmad Ross
St. Joseph

The senior running back and linebacker ran 13 times for 115 yards and a TD in St. Joe’s 30-7 win over Vineland. He also made five tackles and intercepted a pass. Ross, who has committed to Army, has rushed 60 times for 472 yards and made 25 tackles, nine for losses, this season. St. Joe (3-1) plays Cedar Creek (1-3) Noon on Saturday at Buena Regional.

