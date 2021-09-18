Again on the mend, Adam Taliaferro returns to Beaver Stadium as honorary Penn State captain

"Laying in the bed for more than 30 days just did a number on my legs. They got really tight and it made it difficult to walk. So right now it's just strengthening the legs and getting the walking motion right back. I feel I'm about 70 to 75% of myself at this moment.

"As my parents said and my wife said, 'Every 20 years you give us a crazy medical scare. You've got to stop doing that.' I have to laugh about it because what are the chances of having a spinal cord injury and then this random brain hemorrhage out of nowhere."

Taliaferro said he spent a week-and-a-half at Magee and continues therapy twice a week at his home. He said his prognosis is for 100% recovery from the brain hemorrhage.

Soon after Taliaferro's 2000 injury, doctors told his father than he would have only a 3% chance to walk again. But he fought to do just that, and his resolve grew after he left the hospital on crutches in January 2001 and underwent four hours a day of therapy for the next three months. During that time, an idea struck him.