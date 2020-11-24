After two ACL surgeries, Samuel Morin is 'thankful' and 'lucky' to have another chance with the Flyers

He talked to his parents and his agent, and they calmed him down.

“I’ve always had the passion. This is what I want to do. Play hockey,” he said in a low, forceful tone. “I have one more year left on my contract, and I’m going to go out there and have fun. I love it so much. I love hockey, and love everything about it. If you look back at where I was a year ago, I think I’m in a pretty good spot.”

When he first started workouts after his latest surgery, the second in 18 months on the same knee, Morin felt confident he would return to the ice.

“I know sometimes as an athlete, you kind of put the blinders on,” said Morin, who, after going through Rehab I, made the Flyers last season but was sent to the Phantoms early in the year. “You go through a lot of emotion and say everything is fine. There have been some tough days, but I think the most important thing I’m trying to do is just take it day by day. I don’t look too far in the future, especially right now with COVID and all that stuff.

“It’s kind of an unknown, and unknown is not good. It makes you scared sometimes when you think about it, so I know it’s a cliche. But I think the most important thing is to take it day by day.”

The rehab process has been grueling. Again.