After this weekend?

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly, breezy days, though we'll have a good amount of sunshine. Away from the coast, there won't be any weather hazards.
As that low pressure system moves back ashore the East Coast, likely in the Southeastern United States, we could see a few showers. At the least, it'll be fairly cloudy but finally warmer. Expect 65 to 70 degree readings inland, with 60 to 65 degree readings at the shore.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.