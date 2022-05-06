After this weekend?

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly, breezy days, though we'll have a good amount of sunshine. Away from the coast, there won't be any weather hazards.

As that low pressure system moves back ashore the East Coast, likely in the Southeastern United States, we could see a few showers. At the least, it'll be fairly cloudy but finally warmer. Expect 65 to 70 degree readings inland, with 60 to 65 degree readings at the shore.