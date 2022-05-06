 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After this weekend?

  • 0

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly, breezy days, though we'll have a good amount of sunshine. Away from the coast, there won't be any weather hazards. 

As that low pressure system moves back ashore the East Coast, likely in the Southeastern United States, we could see a few showers. At the least, it'll be fairly cloudy but finally warmer. Expect 65 to 70 degree readings inland, with 60 to 65 degree readings at the shore.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News