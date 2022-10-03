After the storm

The weather will do its best to rid of of our stormy memories. Thursday and Friday will be a pair of bright, warm days. Mornings will start in the 40s and 50s, rising to the 70s for the afternoon.
A cold front on Friday night will bring a big cooldown for the weekend. It'll be sunny, but much cooler and crisp. Highs barely reach 60 degrees.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
