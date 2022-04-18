After the storm, it's breezy, but dry

A breezy westerly wind will continue into the day as the low-pressure center heads out to Cape May and then Nova Scotia and high-pressure moves in from the west.
Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Expect a good amount of sunshine to start Tuesday. However, clouds will fill in for the rest of the day. Rain showers should hold to Pennsylvania, but don't be surprised if a brief shower comes your way.
It will continue to remain chilly, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.