After the storm, it's breezy, but dry

A breezy westerly wind will continue into the day as the low-pressure center heads out to Cape May and then Nova Scotia and high-pressure moves in from the west.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Expect a good amount of sunshine to start Tuesday. However, clouds will fill in for the rest of the day. Rain showers should hold to Pennsylvania, but don't be surprised if a brief shower comes your way.