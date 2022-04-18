 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After the storm, it's breezy, but dry

A breezy westerly wind will continue into the day as the low-pressure center heads out to Cape May and then Nova Scotia and high-pressure moves in from the west. 

Forecast Winds

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Expect a good amount of sunshine to start Tuesday. However, clouds will fill in for the rest of the day. Rain showers should hold to Pennsylvania, but don't be surprised if a brief shower comes your way.

It will continue to remain chilly, with highs in the low to mid-50s. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News