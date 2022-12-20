After the storm, get ready for the coldest Christmas since 2000

The arctic cold front will bring that piece of the polar vortex our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve will be the more frigid of the two days when it comes to the wind chill. However, Christmas itself will have a lower air temperatures.

On Christmas Eve, expect a mix of sun and clouds. The morning will start out in the teens inland, with low 20s at the shore. However, couple in a west wind at 15 to 25 mph and it'll feel like the single digits to start everywhere.

It'll feel like the teens during the day, as highs only reach the upper 20s.

Winds will slacken Saturday night. Winds chills will still be in the single digits, though, feeling a bit more like the North Pole. Bundle up very well if you have outdoor church services.

For Christmas Day, I have a high temperature of 26 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. If that holds, that would be our coldest Christmas since 2000. With lighter winds, though, the wind chill will be around 20 degrees.

We've had a string of mild Christmas Days. Heck, 2021 and 2020 had highs in the 60s. 2015 topped out at 71 degrees, a record high.

Our coldest Christmas was in 1983, when the high was only 10 degrees.