After the rain ends: First freeze of the year, chilly Halloween
After the rain ends: First freeze of the year, chilly Halloween

Those in the Pine Barrens or west of the Garden State Parkway will have low temperatures just below freezing Halloween morning, ending the growing season. A strong northerly wind will usher in our biggest cold shot of the year.

Those along the Parkway corridor will sit just above a chilly 32 degrees. The milder ocean waters will give the shore a little bit of buffer. Even still, though, lows will be in the upper 30s for the first time this season.

NAM Saturday Morning Lows

Saturday morning low temperatures, according to the NAM, which is similar to the official Press of Atlantic City forecast. The first freeze of the year, on average, at Atlantic City International Airport is Oct. 23. 

As far as Halloween, expect a dry, sunny day. That sun won’t cut the chill, though. Afternoon highs will be around 50 and the evening will be in the 40s.

Halloween also will be home of a blue moon in 2020, adding a little extra spook into the festivities. 

