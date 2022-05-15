After the line of storms pass

We turn breezy, drier and cooler. Northwest winds will blow Monday night. As the clouds clear, temperatures will fall into the 70s an 60s right as soon as the rain ends. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will then bring a mostly sunny sky. Sustained winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusts will be in the 30s. As long as the wind doesn't bother you, we'll be in for a pleasant day. high temperatures should get in the low 70s just about everywhere, even the coast, as it kicks the cooling sea breeze away from shore.