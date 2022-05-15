 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After the line of storms pass

  • 0

We turn breezy, drier and cooler. Northwest winds will blow Monday night. As the clouds clear, temperatures will fall into the 70s an 60s right as soon as the rain ends. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will then bring a mostly sunny sky. Sustained winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusts will be in the 30s. As long as the wind doesn't bother you, we'll be in for a pleasant day. high temperatures should get in the low 70s just about everywhere, even the coast, as it kicks the cooling sea breeze away from shore.

Forecast winds tuesday

Further down the line, expect summer temperatures for the weekend. I still see inland 85 to 90 degree readings for Saturday and Sunday. The coast won't get the summer lovin' though, staying 10 to 15 degrees cooler. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News