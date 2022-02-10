After the coastal storm passes, a cold-hearted Valentine's Day

Keep the hat, gloves and scarves handy. Temperatures will tumble through the 20s and teens Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens inland, with near 20 readings at the coast.

Wet areas from Sunday will freeze up and spotty icy spots will be likely.

Going into the day, high temperatures will stay around 30 degrees, with plentiful sunshine doing little to stop the freeze.

Following that, though, our six week run of cold, snowy weather will break. As reported on the Something in the Air podcast, the rest of the winter looks to be milder, as a ridge of high-pressure frequents the eastern United States.

There can still be a day or two of 30s or 20s and light snow can fall. However, the days of sustained cold and big snow are likely over.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

