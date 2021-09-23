After Northeast flooding, insurance woes swamp residents

Thus far, about $10 million in flood insurance claims has been paid out in New Jersey to 6,000 policy holders, according to FEMA. In New York City's five boroughs, about $3 million has been disbursed for 2,600 flood insurance claims.

Flood insurance, offered through the National Flood Insurance Program, is generally required for mortgages on properties considered to have a roughly 1 in 100 chance each year of flooding — but is optional for everyone else. Some see it as an unnecessary cost, even as severe weather now strikes with more frequency and greater intensity.

“You never know, particularly with the way the world is acting right now, when that flood is going to occur in your neighborhood,” said Michael Wade, a FEMA spokesperson.

“All you got to do is look at this particular storm,” he said, “and you’ll see that people who didn’t live in flood plains — and who have never been flooded before — all of a sudden they get inundated with 6 inches of rain an hour. Now they got problems.”