After illness, 6ABC's Jim Gardner returning to 'Action News'

Don't worry, Philadelphia — Jim Gardner is fine.

Gardner, the beloved anchor of WPVI-TV 6 nightly Action News, is something of an institution across the Delaware Valley. So when he's off the air for several days, viewers tend to notice.

Last week, Gardner, 73, was supposed to be one of the moderators for the first New Jersey gubernatorial debate between incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli. Instead, Gardner was replaced at the last minute by fellow WPVI-TV 6 anchor Brian Taff, and hasn't appeared on air since.

So what happened? According to Gardner, nothing big — he missed two days early last week due to an unspecified illness, and had already scheduled off the rest of the week.

"Nothing of concern, just under the weather earlier this week," Mike Monsell, vice president of marketing at WPVI-TV 6, told the Inquirer.

Gardner said he plans to return to the Action News desk Monday, where he'll anchor the same 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts he's been doing since 1977.