GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The African American Heritage Museum is celebrating Women’s History Month with an exhibit by artist Sydnei SmithJordan featuring “Curves & Curveballs: Women in Baseball.”

The exhibit is a visual history of women in baseball and is sponsored in part by the Cape May Negro League Historical Society.

The exhibit will be on display through April 29 at the African American Heritage Museum, located inside the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

SmithJordan’s paintings have been featured in exhibits locally and nationally. Her works use gray tones with elements of abstraction, collage and graphics. Special guest artist Liam Sunderland’s works will be included in the exhibit as well.

A reception for SmithJordan will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 10 at the Noyes Arts Garage. For more information, visit artsgarageac.com.