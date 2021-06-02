African American Heritage Museum exhibit in Atlantic City focuses on women

ATLANTIC CITY — The history of America’s Favorite Playground focuses typically on men.
A political boss and racketeer in the resort, Enoch “Nucky” Johnson, was the character the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” was based on. Resort native Frank S. “Hap” Farley, a state senator, had a marina and a rest stop named after him. John Henry “Pop” Lloyd, who died in the resort, was one of the greatest shortstops in baseball history and has a stadium named after him.
The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey wanted to put the spotlight on women for once, so it created an exhibit titled, “Talking about HERstory,” which will be on display through June 30.
The exhibit explores the acts of African American women who drove local and national progress throughout history.
It pays tribute to a long list of South Jersey women — like Sara Spencer Washington, Dr. Vera King Farris, Barbara Gaba, Rita Mack, Rosalind Cash, Sister Jean Webster, and others — whose legacies are a part of the fabric of the resort and the region along with such national historical figures as Harriet Tubman and Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
Anne Glapion, the exhibit’s curator, researched the information on the women that can be found on the posters that explains who they are.
“Obviously, I didn’t know all these women, and I think in doing the research, I just kept going because it really was interesting to see how these ladies affect us today,” Glapion said.
The hardest for Glapion to find information on was the late Anna Land Butler, who was raised in the resort and lived from 1901 to 1989.
Butler published several poems in the Pittsburgh Courier Black newspaper that appeared during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s. Butler appears in a photo seated next to the late Langston Hughes, a leader of the Harlem Renaissance. She published three volumes of poetry between 1952 and 1971.
Many of the women in the exhibit were educators first, Glapion learned by during the research.
“Education and being a teacher is such a revered thing in our community, and they went that way,” Glapion said. “I think they are women of faith, for the most part. I think it showed in their activities and the groups they were a part of. But they were not just one thing, so it was really hard to do a total biography on them.”
Besides being one of the women featured the exhibit, Mack, who operates two McDonald’s restaurants in Atlantic City with her husband, Anthony, is one of the sponsors of the exhibit.
“I hope that when people read my prolife I hope they are inspired to pursue their own dreams, and if they have more things they want to do in their lives, this will encourage them to get moving,” Mack said.
Ralph Hunter, founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, was initially planning on having the exhibit focus on just local community people, Mack said.
“As we talked, we thought that we needed to expand it, so we would not only focus on the local folks that have made a contribution and achieved great things, but also to kind of reflect back on those before us who also made great contributions and are responsible for the successes we are now able to achieve,” Mack said.
Mack, who has been in South Jersey for 35 years, met most of the local women featured in the exhibit.
Mack mentioned specifically: Joanna LaSane and Pattie Harris, who represented the arts; Redenia Gilliam Mosee, who was an example of giving back to make a difference in the community; and Barbara Gaba and Jean Thomas Griffin, who excelled in higher education.
“I am pleased that I have had the opportunity to meet them and to be able to convene with them and work on different projects with them,” Mack said.