Advanced ceramics students help prepare for the Rotary gift auction
Advanced ceramics students help prepare for the Rotary gift auction

Preparing for Rotary gift auction

Southern Regional High School Art teacher Melissa Penna, and her Advanced Pottery students made snowman and reindeer bowls and ornaments for table centerpieces and to decorate the tree for the Long Beach Island Rotary’s annual gift auction. The event was held Friday, Dec. 9 at the Mainland Restaurant.

 Jean Piscopo, provided

