Adrianna Dodge, Our Lady of Mercy
Adrianna Dodge, Our Lady of Mercy

OLMA field Hockey

Adrianna Dodge Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team practice Thursday Sept 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The senior is the first OLMA player to become a first-team Press All-Star in field hockey. Led the Villagers (8-3) with 14 goals and had seven assists. Will play women’s lacrosse at Division II Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina, next year.

