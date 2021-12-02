 Skip to main content
Robert Shackleton Playhouse, Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May, various dates and times from Wednesday, Dec. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 30, $35, $45: Just in time for the holidays, Cape May Stage presents “Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition,” an original play written by Charles Evered, directed by Chris Dolman. The story deals with Patricia and Richard, a successful and artistic couple living in New York City who manage to inadvertently adopt a sailor during the Christmas season. The young man they take in from Turkeyscratch, Ark., manages to change their lives forever. This fun and heartwarming story is sure to put an extra dose of love and merriment in your heart this season. Go to CapeMay Stage.com

