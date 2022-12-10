 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adelina Wilks, Bridgeton

  • 0
Adelina Wilks headshot

Wilks

The sophomore scored a team-leading 35 goals and had six assists for 76 points. Wilks’ goals were the most in the Cape-Atlantic League. The team scored 44, so her contributions were vital to the team.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News