ADAM TALIAFERRO (incumbent)
ADAM TALIAFERRO (incumbent)

Party: Democrat

Age: 32

Residence: Woolwich Township

Political message: As a legislator, I emphasize relationship-building within my community, leveraging these relationships to address problems and create opportunities. During the pandemic, we collaborated with school districts to secure funding for infrastructure upgrades. I have also worked with local officials to create over 15,000 jobs through the wind port in Salem County. I hope to build on these successes.

