ADAM TALIAFERRO (incumbent)

Party: Democrat
Age: 32
Residence: Woolwich Township
Political message: As a legislator, I emphasize relationship-building within my community, leveraging these relationships to address problems and create opportunities. During the pandemic, we collaborated with school districts to secure funding for infrastructure upgrades. I have also worked with local officials to create over 15,000 jobs through the wind port in Salem County. I hope to build on these successes.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
