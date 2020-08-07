The end of summer is just around the corner. Grab your family and friends and head to these socially distanced activities, with outdoor, indoor and virtual options to complete your week’s itinerary.
Ventnor Beach Jam and Farmers Market
Have a picnic on the beach while enjoying live music at Ventnor’s Summer Beach Jam, complete with a mini farmers market weekly through Sept. 5. The series, which began July 25, continues this Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. with two live bands performing each night. The festivities continue from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29, and the series wraps up with extended hours 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. The farmers market is held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, so be sure to stop by a little early and browse the local vendors. Social distancing mandates will be followed. Head to the beach at Newport Avenue. For more information, go to VentnorCity.org.
Absecon Lighthouse photo challenge
This Friday is National Lighthouse Day, and this year, Absecon Lighthouse is celebrating a little differently. The state’s tallest lighthouse is hosting a social media photo contest through Sunday on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Participants can post a picture of themselves with their favorite lighthouse to Absecon Lighthouse’s page with the tag “Happy LH Day Abby!” Prizes consist of Absecon Lighthouse memorabilia and apparel. Winners will be notified next week. The lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave. in Atlantic City and is open to visitors. For more information, call 609-449-1360 or go to AbseconLighthouse.org.
48 Blocks goes virtual
Those who want to enjoy an art exhibit from the comfort of their home can tune into the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and Stockton University’s annual 48 Blocks Atlantic City, this year taking place solely online. Held virtually Friday through Sunday, the fourth annual event is a 48-hour celebration of the arts in Atlantic City. The schedule includes live and recorded events, with segments ranging from cooking and artwork to live music and ballet. For more information, go to AtlanticCityArtsFoundation.org.
Ocean Galleries features artist Josef Kote
Artist Josef Kote is returning for the fourth consecutive summer to Stone Harbor’s Ocean Galleries, with special receptions taking place Friday through Sunday. Kote will display his 2020 collection, “Genesis,” composed of paintings inspired by the Jersey Shore and ocean scenery. Meet with the artist from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. All artwork is available for acquisition. The gallery is located at 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, and admission is free. For more information, go to OceanGalleries.com.
Summer Wind at Great Bay Gallery
Take part in an artistic celebration of the late Frank Sinatra and his song “Summer Wind” through Sept. 5 at Great Bay Gallery. The exhibit features a collection of visual artists, poets and musicians, all exhibiting pieces related to the Sinatra classic. A reception will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and will feature live music and a poetry reading. Light refreshments will be served. Great Bay Gallery is located at 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. Some outdoor seating with social distancing will be provided. For more information, call 609-653-4991 or go to GreatBayArtGallery.com.
Sidewalk Chalk Festival to benefit Wildwood Catholic Academy
Get your artsy on and join other families in the area during Wildwood Catholic Academy’s Socially Distant Sidewalk Chalk Festival, taking place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wildwood Catholic Academy. Families and friends will compete for the best chalk creation, using sidewalk chalk provided by the school. Award certificates will be given. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Registration is $10 per family, with proceeds benefiting the school. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. The school is located at 1500 Central Ave., North Wildwood. For more information or to register, email nuss@ capetrinitycatholic.org.
Watercolor classes at Noyes Arts Garage in A.C.
There is still room to sign up for artist Stephanie Segal Miller’s watercolor classes at the Noyes Arts Garage. Classes will continue from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through the end of August. Each session will begin with a lesson or exercise with color and watercolor techniques. Beginners are welcome. The series is $100, and individual classes are $30. The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. For more information, call 609-626-3805 or go to Stephanie SegalMiller.com.
