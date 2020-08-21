The remainder of the summer season doesn’t have to be boring.
Check out our list of outdoor, socially distanced activities and go create some fun memories in 2020.
Dine around the firepit at Willow Creek Winery
Listen to live music while sitting around the outdoor firepit at Willow Creek Winery from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Guests can enjoy a summer evening outdoors while sampling local wines and farm-fresh dishes from the menu. There is no cover charge for the event, but reservations are required. Willow Creek Winery is located at 168 Stevens St., West Cape May.
For more information, call 609-770-8782 or go to WillowCreek WineryCapeMay.com.
Browse art, listen to live music in Downtown Wildwood
The Downtown Wildwood Arts and Music Series continues with shopping and music events to keep you busy and distracted from the stress of 2020. The series consists of alternating weeks of artist-themed Sip, Shop & Stroll events and evenings of live music. Sponsored by the Wildwood Business Improvement District in Downtown Wildwood, events take place at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave. The remaining schedule features performances by the John Walter Community Band 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 and the Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, then the series wraps up with a final Sip, Shop & Stroll event 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The Sip, Shop & Stroll event will include more than 12 artists displaying and selling their creations, ranging from paintings to handmade jewelry and pottery, and there will also be wine to sip as you browse. For more information, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Friday night fireworks in Wildwood
Did you miss this year’s Fourth of July fireworks? No worries, Wildwood is making up for it by resuming their usual Friday Night Fireworks on the Beach celebrations this August. The series continues through Friday, Sept. 4. This year, they’ve been moved to the beach at Rio Grande Avenue to allow for social distancing.
The display begins at 10 p.m. and is visible from most of the Boardwalk. Rain dates are Sundays at 9 p.m. Call 609-523-1602 or go to DOOWW.com.
Get fit during Wildwood’s Fitness in the Plaza
Wildwood’s Fitness in the Plaza series comes to a close in the upcoming week, so be sure to end your summer right by exercising outdoors. The series involves exercise classes taking place 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28. Participants should bring their own mat. Registration is limited, so be sure to call ahead. Cost is $5 or $10, depending on the class. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or go to DOOWW.com.
Watch the sunset in Wildwood Crest
Watch as the golden summer sun descends below the skyline during Wildwood Crest’s last Sunset Celebration of the summer 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Taking place at Sunset Lake, located near Atlanta and New Jersey avenues, the event includes live music, kids’ activities and free family photos. For more information, call 609-523-0202 or go to WildwoodCrest.org.
Sea Isle City Farmers Market has more than 30 vendors
Add the Sea Isle City Farmers Market to your list of markets to check out this month. With more than 30 vendors to browse, you can find a variety of local items to complete your perfect summer meal. Masks are required to enter the market, taking place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1 inside Excursion Park, located at JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue in Sea Isle City. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or go to SeaIsleChamber.com.
Take a nature walk during Avalon Dune and Beach Walks
Get outdoors and into nature during Avalon Dune and Beach Walks, presented by the Wetlands Institute and the Avalon Free Public Library. From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2, participants will learn about the plants and animals that call South Jersey home on an interpretive nature walk with a local naturalist. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive. For more information, go to AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.