Pack your patience, count the smiles, by Sarah Grady

As a local resident I await the start of summer at the Jersey Shore with a mix of excitement and dread. The circumstances of the past 16 months have only heightened this feeling.

While I dread the increased traffic on the Garden State Parkway, sharing my “secret” beach, or the inability to find street parking or a table at a restaurant on Friday night, I am excited to see the increased economic activity that is so incredibly vital to the region and its post-pandemic recovery.

South Jersey summer, which always seems to kick off promptly with Fourth of July weekend, came early this year as if to make up for lost time. Perhaps the isolation of recent months has skewed my perception, but it truly feels as though there are simply more people, every weekend as busy as a holiday, rain or shine.

It will be some time yet before there is data available to verify or discredit my suspicions. The reporting of toll plaza vehicle counts and lodging taxes for May and June won’t be available till July and August. But data already available for spring supports a theory of a robust recovery.

According to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reports, May 2021 brick and mortar gross gaming revenue for Atlantic City’s casinos, at $213 million, surpassed the total for that same month in five of the past six years.