Pack your patience, count the smiles, by Sarah Grady

As a local resident I await the start of summer at the Jersey Shore with a mix of excitement and dread. The circumstances of the past 16 months have only heightened this feeling.
While I dread the increased traffic on the Garden State Parkway, sharing my “secret” beach, or the inability to find street parking or a table at a restaurant on Friday night, I am excited to see the increased economic activity that is so incredibly vital to the region and its post-pandemic recovery.
South Jersey summer, which always seems to kick off promptly with Fourth of July weekend, came early this year as if to make up for lost time. Perhaps the isolation of recent months has skewed my perception, but it truly feels as though there are simply more people, every weekend as busy as a holiday, rain or shine.
It will be some time yet before there is data available to verify or discredit my suspicions. The reporting of toll plaza vehicle counts and lodging taxes for May and June won’t be available till July and August. But data already available for spring supports a theory of a robust recovery.
According to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reports, May 2021 brick and mortar gross gaming revenue for Atlantic City’s casinos, at $213 million, surpassed the total for that same month in five of the past six years.
Atlantic City parking fees collected in May 2021 fell short of May 2019 by 17%, but were just 1% to 3% shy of May 2017 and 2018.
In Cape May, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, total state and municipal lodging tax and fee collections for April 2021 ($430,500) exceeded April 2019 ($348,000) by 23.8%.
Ocean County saw an incredible 54% increase in April 2021 ($311,500) over April 2019 ($202,400).
The joyful return to a kind of normal is more than worth having to pack a little extra patience. A trip to a favorite local eatery might mean longer waits or abbreviated menus due to disruptions and shortages in everything from wait staff to chicken breasts, but it’s worth it to be able to share a meal once again, with friends and family.
These “shortages” are very likely temporary and perhaps, more than anything, evidence of an enthusiasm for travel and leisure activities that has bounced back more quickly than we could have hoped for or imagined just three months ago. Having demand for hospitality outpace supply is a better problem than the inverse.
But it is painful. Businesses have been forced to reduce their operating hours, or to operate at less than optimal staffing levels at the risk of losing out on much needed consumer spending.
Some have seen their operating margins pinched by a higher cost of doing business that includes everything from the purchase of additional cleaning supplies to increases in employee wages. These businesses, big and small, that have survived a daunting gauntlet of challenges in recent months, are more than worthy of our patience and patronage.
Rather than feel inconvenienced by a summer season that isn’t quite normal, at least not in the nostalgic pre-pandemic sense, I am choosing and I hope others will too to see it as a unique, unrepeatable moment. Pack your patience and take a moment to enjoy all the smiling faces — it’s been too long!
Sarah Grady of North Cape May is assistant director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University.