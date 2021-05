Casino, Clubs & Lounges Calendar

ATLANTIC CITY

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall 133 South Tennessee Ave., 609-541-4099 Friday; Glenn Roberts, 9 p.m.; Saturday; Shaun LaBoy, 5 p.m., Dirty Robots, 9 p.m.; Sunday: Eliot Lewis, 6 and 9 p.m.; Monday: Frank Chase & Emery Lynn, 5 p.m.; F, Sa, Su, M

Bourre 201 South New York Ave., 609-246-6670 Thursday: Acoustic Thursday with Cosmic Charlie, 6 p.m.; Friday: Stid Productions Presents: The Secondside, The David Earle Experience & More, 6 p.m.;, 1st Annual Cajun Pig Roast with Gas Pedal Steel Country Rock BBQ Blast, 6 p.m.; Saturday: Splintered Sunlight, a Grateful Dead Tribute, 7 p.m.; Sunday: Joyride, A Celebration of the Dave Matthews Band, 6 p.m.; Monday; Constantine & The Frequency, 4 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su, M

Celebrity Theater at The Claridge 609-487-4400 Thursday: Dante Nero, 7:30, Podcast Recording with Dante Nero, 9:30 p.m.; Friday: Nore Davis with DJ Ace, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: Mike Vecchione, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday: Bonnie McFarlane, 7 and 9 p.m.; Th, F, Sa, Su

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House 672 N. Trenton Ave., 609-350-6721 Saturday: Either Way Band, 7 p.m.; Sunday: Sunday Funday MDW Bash with DJ Johnny Looch, 5 p.m.; Wednesday: Dueling Pianos Kickoff Night, 7 p.m.;