5 places to rock out on Memorial Day Weekend

Tennessee Avenue Beer HallTennessee Avenue Beer Hall has maintained a strong live music schedule throughout the pandemic, and they are going big to celebrate Memorial Day. The Beer Yard, complete with outside bar, firepit and astroturf, will be packed with live music all weekend starting with their resident country music star Glenn Roberts 9 p.m. Friday. Then the Beer Hall kicks off the first of its now-regular Saturday afternoon 5 p.m. gigs with singer/songwriter Shaun LaBoy, who has one of the best voices in South Jersey. At night, the Dirty Robots play a great mix of classic and alternative rock at 9 p.m. The Fourth Son, a Philadelphia-based solo project by Tim Connor, keeps the music flowing 5 p.m. Sunday before a true headliner takes the stage 9 p.m. Sunday when Eliot Lewis, the guitarist and keyboardist for Hall & Oates, as well as the recent keyboardist for new Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren on his recent virtual tour, will play a free show at 9 p.m. Lewis will play songs from his many solo albums as well as hits from the bands he has played with, including Hall & Oates, Rundgren and the Average White Band. And if you are looking for a great way to wrap up the weekend, the acoustic sounds of Frank Chase & Emery Lynn should do the trick 5 p.m. Memorial Day. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.