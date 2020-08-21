One sign that Atlantic City is “coming back” is the return of live entertainment.
Beginning Aug. 28, Harrah’s Resort will present Bayside ROCK Live, featuring contemporary DJ sets and music of the ’70s and ’80s by tribute bands.
Shows are every Friday through Oct. 23. Tickets are $44.50 and must be purchased in advance at Ticketmaster.com.
A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the South Jersey Branch of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. Each ticket includes a socially distanced space for up to two people. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase popcorn and beverages to be enjoyed in their spots.
The stage is located at the Waterfront Conference Center parking complex. Attendance is limited to persons 21 and older.
No smoking will be allowed and facial coverings must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking. The series kicks off with the New York Bee Gees, a Bees Gees tribute band.
The rest of the schedule:
• Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m.
• DSB – An American Journey, A Tribute to Journey featuring Myles Buckley, son of Journey guitarist Neal Schon, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.
• Aerosmyth, The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
• Songs In The Attic: The Music of Billy Joel, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
• Desperado, The Nation’s Premier Eagles Tribute, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.
• Tusk, The World’s Number One Tribute To Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
• The FABBA Show, A Tribute to ABBA, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
• Beatles For Sale, Beatles Tribute Band, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
But wait. . . there’s more!
Wayne Brady and Marlon Wayans will appear at The Music Box in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Friday, Sept. 11, and Friday, Sept. 18, respectively.
Also on Sept. 11 fans can see Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The next night it’s The Drifters, The Platters & The Cornell Gunter Coasters. Both shows will be in Sound Waves.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, it’s The Guess Who in The Grand at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Eat, drink and be merry
While the Chairman’s Club at Golden Nugget is temporarily closed, 24K Select Club Chairman and Elite cardholders are invited to its pandemic alternative on the outside patio of The Wave.
The club is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
There is a “Team Member-Served Buffet” set up on the dance floor. Guests then return to their tables to eat, with drinks served at their tables.
Harrah’s has opened the Elite Lounge for Caesars Rewards Diamond Elite and Seven Stars cardholders to sit and enjoy a cocktail or a light meal served by Harrah’s food and beverage team.
Entrance is inside the door at the Valet exit. The Lounge is open from 4 to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Friday and Saturday Seven Stars Starlight Cocktail Hour on the Pool deck at Harrah’s is no longer available.
The Society Club at The Water Club at Bogata is now open for M life Rewards NOIR cardholders. Entrance is through the Sunroom where there is a buffet and seated service poolside.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
Take a seat outside
With indoor dining still prohibited in New Jersey, Caesars Atlantic City has set up tables and chairs on the third floor of its Colosseum Garage for guests to consume their take-out food and beverages.
Resorts Casino Hotel’s outdoor covered QuickBites Patio is now open daily, and includes a bar serving draft beer, hard seltzer and wine.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.