weekly horoscopes

With Retro in Mercury starting May 29 — and Gemini season — we are coming into a week of encouragement to speak your mind and listen to what other people have to say. How will this effect zodiacs this week? Let’s see:
Aries (March 21—April 20) Focus, focus, focus. You are right on the finish line. You got this!
Taurus (April 20—May 20) Your career has reached a next level! Way to go! You know hard work pays off and has in this case.
Gemini (May 21—June 20) You will absorb information like a sponge, and you might feel like your intelligence has reached a new level. Make sure you stay focused.
Cancer (June 21—July 22) Does it feel like you have a fog all over your brain? Remember that distractions can lead to the greatest developments.
Leo (July 22—August 22) Exhale deeply, inhale and exhale again. OK. You will make that happen — not the first time, not a last.
Virgo (August 23—September 22) Lots of opportunities for you this week. Yes! It’s finally paying off!
Libra (September 23—October 22) It’s has been really crazy this month. Just when you thought things are cooling down, there is still some blurry vision. Maybe change direction?
Scorpio (October 23—November 21) There is significant change coming in to your life with relationships. Stay true to you. You went down this road once—this time you won’t run out of gas.
Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) Stars really recommend this week to pay attention to your health. You are a free spirit, but don’t forget we all need maintenance.
Capricorn (December 22—January 19) You are on fire this month! Your creative and recent projects are taking off! Enjoy the excitement!
Aquarius (January 20—February 19) They say, everywhere is good, but home is where you feel the best. Reconnect with your inner self this week.
Pieces (February 20—March 20) It is great you have a lot of ideas, but make sure you will focus on not more than three. Otherwise you won’t keep up.