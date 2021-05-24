weekly horoscopes

With Retro in Mercury starting May 29 — and Gemini season — we are coming into a week of encouragement to speak your mind and listen to what other people have to say. How will this effect zodiacs this week? Let’s see:

Aries (March 21—April 20) Focus, focus, focus. You are right on the finish line. You got this!

Taurus (April 20—May 20) Your career has reached a next level! Way to go! You know hard work pays off and has in this case.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) You will absorb information like a sponge, and you might feel like your intelligence has reached a new level. Make sure you stay focused.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) Does it feel like you have a fog all over your brain? Remember that distractions can lead to the greatest developments.

Leo (July 22—August 22) Exhale deeply, inhale and exhale again. OK. You will make that happen — not the first time, not a last.

Virgo (August 23—September 22) Lots of opportunities for you this week. Yes! It’s finally paying off!