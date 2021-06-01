Twisted Dune Golf Club unfurls its own version of Sweet Sixteen

Administratively, that’s a birdie 3.

“Over the course of time, we get suggestions from the customers and we listen to them,” says General Manager and Director of Golf Jim Endres. “This is one change we made to accommodate them. Players love this hole with the green, the setup and the visual. They do get a little nervous having to hit over that deep hazard. It’s tough to find a ball if it goes down there, and you probably won’t have a shot if you do find it, so we put in the drop area.”

The drop area brings another dimension to the hole, he adds. It allows bump-and-run shots onto the green, even a putt from off the green.

“This is one of those situations in which being off the green can be an advantage, especially if you can keep the ball below the pin,” Endres says.

Putting uphill on this green is preferred. It slopes sharply down from the back to the front. Downhill putts from the back of the green can actually roll off it.

The 16th is a customer favorite in one of the area’s most picturesque courses.