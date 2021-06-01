 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club
0 comments

Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Comedy

Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge

Dante Nero’s Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at The Celebrity Theater, 7:30 p.m., May 27, $22, $29.

LIVE Podcast Recording with Dante Nero, 9:30 p.m., May 27, $15, $22.

Nore Davis, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., May 28, $27, $45.

Mike Vecchione, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., May 29, $27, $45.

Bonnie McFarlane, 7 and 9 p.m., May 20, $27, $45.

Shayne Smith, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., June 4, $22, $29.

Sam Morril, 8:30 p.m., June 11; 7 and 9:15 p.m., June 12, $25, $35.

Are you Garbage Live at the Celebrity Theater with H. Foley & Kevin Ryan, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., June 18, $22, $29.

Jessica Kirson, 8 p.m., July 2; 6 and 8 p.m., July 3, $22, $29.

Jared Freid, 8:30 p.m., July 16; 7 and 9:15 p.m., July 17, $27, $45.

Eddie Griffin, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., July 30 and 31st, $49, $64.

One Funny Lisa Marie, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 14; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 14, SOLD OUT.

AC JOKES

@Kiss Kiss Nightclub

Lineup TBA, 8 and 10 p.m., June 3, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 and 10 p.m., June 4, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 6 and 8 p.m., June 5, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 6, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 7, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 8, $25, $35.

Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 9, $25, $35.

BORGATA COMEDY CLUB

Dave Temple, Leah Bonnema, Matthew Broussard, 9 p.m., June 3 through 5, Ticket price TBA.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weekly Horoscopes
Just For Fun

Weekly Horoscopes

Gemini season is extremely powerful this year. We are currently under three retrogrades, which means the past is coming back to check if we ha…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News