Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club

Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge
Dante Nero’s Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at The Celebrity Theater, 7:30 p.m., May 27, $22, $29.
LIVE Podcast Recording with Dante Nero, 9:30 p.m., May 27, $15, $22.
Nore Davis, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., May 28, $27, $45.
Mike Vecchione, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., May 29, $27, $45.
Bonnie McFarlane, 7 and 9 p.m., May 20, $27, $45.
Shayne Smith, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., June 4, $22, $29.
Sam Morril, 8:30 p.m., June 11; 7 and 9:15 p.m., June 12, $25, $35.
Are you Garbage Live at the Celebrity Theater with H. Foley & Kevin Ryan, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., June 18, $22, $29.
Jessica Kirson, 8 p.m., July 2; 6 and 8 p.m., July 3, $22, $29.
Jared Freid, 8:30 p.m., July 16; 7 and 9:15 p.m., July 17, $27, $45.
Eddie Griffin, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., July 30 and 31st, $49, $64.
One Funny Lisa Marie, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 14; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 14, SOLD OUT.
AC JOKES
@Kiss Kiss Nightclub
Lineup TBA, 8 and 10 p.m., June 3, $25, $35.
Lineup TBA, 8 and 10 p.m., June 4, $25, $35.
Lineup TBA, 6 and 8 p.m., June 5, $25, $35.
Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 6, $25, $35.
Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 7, $25, $35.
Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 8, $25, $35.
Lineup TBA, 8 p.m., June 9, $25, $35.
BORGATA COMEDY CLUB
Dave Temple, Leah Bonnema, Matthew Broussard, 9 p.m., June 3 through 5, Ticket price TBA.