Leave the driving to Caesars
The complimentary Caesars Rewards Shuttle now includes Tropicana Atlantic City on its route. The circuit begins at Gate 11 in the Caesars Atlantic City bus terminal, goes on to Bally’s Atlantic City’s Bus Center, heads over to Harrah’s Resort’s entrance on Harrah’s Boulevard, and ends at the Tropicana Atlantic City Transportation Center in spots 6, 7 and 8 before returning to Caesars. The shuttle runs Sunday to Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Riders must have a valid Caesars Rewards card and ID. Cardholders may bring one guest. Seven Stars cardholders get priority boarding. Other restrictions apply.
Going topless every Sunday
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is giving away two BMW 230i convertibles every Sunday in August. Earn entries beginning at 12:01 a.m. Fridays through 5:59 p.m. on Sundays by playing your favorite slots or table games. Activate entries from noon to 5:59 p.m. Sundays by playing slots or table games. Drawings are at 2 and 6 p.m. Winners will be announced on the casino floor. Once winners are announced guests have 10 minutes to claim their prizes at Wild Card Services or the prize will be forfeited. For complete rules and regulations, visit Wild Card Services.
Sit this one out
While the Chairman and VIP Lounges are temporarily closed, Ocean Casino Resort has a new outdoor VIP Lounge open to all Black and Chairman Ocean Rewards Club cardholders. Located on the ocean side of the fifth floor of the garage, the lounge offers complimentary drinks, full-service dining, TVs and other entertainment. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations are required. The Reservation Desk, located in the indoor VIP Lounge next to The Grind, is open 2 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Chairman cardholders are permitted up to three guests and Black cardholders are permitted one guest.
What’s in store
The Wild Card Rewards Store at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino sells luxury designer brands such as Burberry, Kenneth Cole and Tumi at a 1:1 comp dollar redemption rate. The store is located on the second level, next to Legends Lounge. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
‘Have you met?’
Any Hard Rock Wild Card Rewards cardholder who introduces a new top tier level cardholder – M life Rewards NOIR, Caesars Rewards Seven Stars, Golden Nugget Elite, Ocean Casino Hotel Ocean Rewards Club Chairman, Resorts Casino Hotel Red Carpet or Tropicana Black – will receive $100 in bonus free play. The new Wild Card Rewards cardholder will receive $500 in bonus free play, a complimentary overnight stay in a suite, and Fish & Co. dining offers. The promotion is valid through Saturday, Aug. 15.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino.
