With bingo games in Atlantic City on hold, perhaps one of the casinos might like to steal an idea from the Cornwall Bingo Center in Canada.
Owner Kim Ladouceur is taking advantage of a law that allows drive-in movies to operate, even when the casinos and bingo parlors can’t.
“Maybe we can do drive-in bingo,” she thought.
“It has been better than we could imagine,” Ladouceur told CTV News reporter Nate Vandermeer.
Ladouceur sells the cards outside, and players stay safe in their cars. The caller is in the hall, and the Center goes live on Facebook so players can see the balls.
Instead of yelling “Bingo!” presumptive winners beep their horns. Masked staff with walkie-talkies run to the car in the parking lot, verify the bingo and return with cash.
Resorts reschedules drawings
The drawing for a 2020 BMW 3 Series at Resorts Casino Hotel has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 30. For every tier point players earn while using their Star Card from Jan. 2 through 3:55 p.m. Aug. 30, they receive one entry. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m.
In addition, Resorts’ $35,000 June Jackpot Sweepstakes has been rescheduled to Sept. 26. All June entries will be accepted for these new drawings. Players earn one entry for every taxable hand-paid jackpot. One person will win $1,000 in slot cash every 10 minutes, followed by a $10,000 cash grand prize drawing at 10:15 p.m.
In addition, through Aug. 14, Epic cardholders will earn 2X comp dollars, Paramount will earn 3X, Paramount Plus will earn 4X and Red Carpet cardholders will earn 5X. All cardholders will earn 2X comps every Wednesday in August.
X marks the spot
While the Plum Lounge is temporarily closed, the Daer Deck at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is open exclusively for Wild Card Rewards X Cardholders. From 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, cardholders can enjoy complimentary beverages and full-service dining.
While the Laurel Lounges are temporarily closed, Caesars Rewards cardholders who earned 25,000 or more tier credits during 2019 or 2020 are eligible to receive 1,000 Reward Credits during each visit either to Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah’s Resort. The bonus Reward Credits are limited to 1,000 per day and may be downloaded at any slot machine.
Seven Stars cardholders and a guest can attend a Starlight Cocktail Hour from 9 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday either at Caesars Qua Spa Private Outside Deck in the Ocean Tower or Harrah’s Outdoor Pool Deck on the fourth floor of the Coastal Tower. No reservation is required, but there is limited seating.
Linked in
With the acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. by Eldorado Gaming Inc., players who have Caesars Rewards and Trop Advantage cards can link them to transfer comp dollars between the accounts and, perhaps, be eligible for an upgrade. For details, visit caesars.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.