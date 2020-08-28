This week’s event roundup offers a little something for each member of the family, with outdoor shopping, art exhibits, painting classes and kids activities to keep everyone busy and entertained.
Pirates gather at Cold Spring Village
Bring the whole family to Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May for a fun weekend of pirates, activities and live music 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The kids will enjoy watching live pirate demonstrations and learning about life on the sea. Village buildings will be open, and historically clad interpreters will be ready to explain their trade and what life was like in early America. Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 U.S. 9, Cape May. Admission is $12 adults, $10 ages 3 to 12, and free for ages 2 and younger, HCSV members and active duty military. For more information, go to HCSV.org.
Sea Isle City movie nights wrap up
Bring the kids to Sea Isle City for the town’s last two outdoor movies of the season Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. On Aug. 28, kids can watch “Frozen II” on the big screen outdoors at Excursion Park, followed by a showing of “Dolittle” the following Friday. Both showings will begin at 8:15 p.m., just after the sun goes down. Excursion Park is located at JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. For more information, call 609-263-8687 or go to VisitSICNJ.com.
Shop at the Sea Isle City Sidewalk Sale
Get some shopping in before the summer is over during Sea Isle City’s Sidewalk Sale event, taking place Saturday and Sunday at participating businesses. Grab your girlfriends or the family and enjoy end-of-summer sales and specials. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or go to SeaIsleChamber.com.
Watercolor class at Noyes Arts Garage
Add a watercolor painting class to your end-of-summer bucket list. Local artist Stephanie Segal Miller is giving in-person instruction in watercolor technique Sunday at Stockton University’s Noyes Arts Garage.
The class will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and is open to beginners and explorers of all ages. Cost is $30. Materials are available for an extra $5. Parking is free inside the Wave Garage. The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. For more information, call 609-626-3805 or go to SquareUp.com/Store/Stephanie-Segal-Miller-Art to register.
Cape May Recreation offers outdoor fitness classes
Cape May Recreation is hosting two ways to exercise outdoors through October, weather permitting. First, Beach Yoga takes place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Sundays on the beach behind Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Ave. Sessions take place at 8 a.m., and the class is open to all experience levels. Cost is $5, and registration is limited to 50 participants. Second, the city is hosting outdoor Zumba at Rotary Park, taking place Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. Classes are $5, and registration is limited to 25 participants. Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St. Participants of either class must observe social distancing requirements. To register, call 609-884-9565 or go to CapeMayCity.com.
Victor Grasso exhibit in Cape May
Peruse graphic depictions of the sea and the relationship between women and nature during Victor Grasso’s exhibit “Oceanography,” on display through Sept. 13. The exhibit features new oil paintings by Grasso and is open for browsing Thursdays through Mondays. SOMA NewArt Gallery is located at 31 Perry St., Cape May. For more information, call 609-898-7488 or go to SOMAGallery.net.
‘Back in the Day’ Cruise-In
Bring your Mopar cars and trucks to the Chickie’s & Pete’s parking lot in Egg Harbor Township for a fun “Back in the Day” Thursday Night Cruise-In, where you can browse old vehicles of all makes and models. Even if you don’t have a cool vehicle to show off, stop by to check out the cars on display from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required. The event is sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection. Chickie’s & Pete’s is located at 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Call 609-226-3814.
