With the summer well underway, here are some ways to have fun this week, while still practicing social distancing.
Watch the sunset during Tony Mart Sunset Concerts
Breathe in the fresh summer evening air while sitting by the river during Tony Mart Sunset Concerts this Friday and Saturday. The concerts, taking place outside the Sugar Hill Inn in Mays Landing, will feature Billy Walton and his band starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday night, followed by a tribute to the Eagles by the Tony Mart Allstars starting at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Food can be purchased from the inn. Admission and parking are free. Sugar Hill Inn is located at 5704 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. Masks are required when not at your seat. To make a reservation, call 609-385-8094 or email tonymart presents@gmail.com.
Browse an exhibit at Great Bay Art Gallery
Dine outdoors along Bay Avenue in Somers Point and then visit Great Bay Art Gallery from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday for the last two days of the exhibit “Gary Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract, ’70s-’90s.” The gallery opened its 27th season July 1 with the show, which features selected works depicting a variety of landscapes, including nature scenes and local sites. Great Bay Art Gallery is located at 829 Bay Ave. For more information, call 609-653-4991 or visit greatbayartgallery.com.
Laugh during Uncorkedcomedy at Willow Creek Winery
NYC stand-up comedians Gino Bisconte and Sheba Mason, along with comedic host and sommelier Sam Mushman, will make an appearance at Willow Creek Winery this Saturday night as part of Uncorkedcomedy. The evening, taking place 7 to 11 p.m., will begin with a cash bar from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner paired with local wines.
Dinner will be followed by the show, held from 9 to 11 p.m. Be sure to reserve a seat. Event is limited to individuals 21 and older. Tickets are $79. Willow Creek Winery is located at 168 Stevens St., West Cape May. For more information, call 609-770-8782 or visit willowcreekwinerycape may.com
Watch an open-air magic show in Wildwood
Bring the entire family for a fun night outdoors in Wildwood featuring award-winning magicians Al and Sue Belmont.
The couple have headlined shows aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and major theme parks across the country. The open-air shows take place at 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza. Seats are socially distanced and sanitized between each showing.
Tickets are $17 adults and $15 kids 12 and younger. Reservations are recommended. Byrne Plaza is located at 3501 Pacific Ave.
Call 609-206-5244 or visit BelmontMagic.com.
Buy a hot dog to support VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary
Summer isn’t complete without a nice, juicy hot dog. Head over to Sea Isle City this Saturday and support veterans and the military during VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary’s second annual Dollar Dog Day, taking place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn in front of the post, located at 301 JFK Blvd. Hot dogs are $1 each, and other snacks will be available as well. Purchase a commemorative T-shirt and pause for a photo op with the vintage military vehicles on display. For more information, call 609-330-3307.
