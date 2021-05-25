Wingin’ It … at Back Bay Ale House

Not many spots in Atlantic City can be described as having a “Key West vibe,” but Back Bay Ale House certainly can. Its funky, ramshackle outdoor space is located in Gardner’s Basin and comes complete with waterfront views and a long list of delicious boozy “Basin Masons,” the bar’s signature style of cocktail, which get served in either 16- or 32-ounce mason jars. They have indoor space and a full menu here, as well, packed with everything from tacos to burgers and an outrageously delicious ribeye sandwich topped with cheese and served on garlic bread that you will crave for days after you finish it. But I stopped in on a Wednesday, which also happens to be when they offer their wing deal ($10 for 10 wings), so I ordered up a batch and a Mason or two and kicked back for a bit.