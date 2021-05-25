Wingin’ It … at Back Bay Ale House

Not many spots in Atlantic City can be described as having a “Key West vibe,” but Back Bay Ale House certainly can. Its funky, ramshackle outdoor space is located in Gardner’s Basin and comes complete with waterfront views and a long list of delicious boozy “Basin Masons,” the bar’s signature style of cocktail, which get served in either 16- or 32-ounce mason jars. They have indoor space and a full menu here, as well, packed with everything from tacos to burgers and an outrageously delicious ribeye sandwich topped with cheese and served on garlic bread that you will crave for days after you finish it. But I stopped in on a Wednesday, which also happens to be when they offer their wing deal ($10 for 10 wings), so I ordered up a batch and a Mason or two and kicked back for a bit.
The Wing: Medium sized and cooked till crispy, the wing itself at Back Bay was a fine specimen. I ordered my batch well-done, and that is what I got.
The Sauce: They are known for their jerk chicken wings here, which come with a slather of their Juju sauce, but jerk just isn’t my favorite flavor in general, so I opted for the Memphis Dry Rub. Sadly, I really couldn’t detect much of the flavor from the dry rub. And being that there was no actual sauce, each wing just tasted like a standard piece of fried chicken. Now don’t get me wrong, I love fried chicken, but there needed to be more punch to this.
The Dip: A side of blue cheese came with the wings, which had a nice bit of zip to it, but was a bit thin for my taste and like the wings could have used something to punch it up a bit — bigger chunks of cheese? Maybe a bit of garlic or onion? Something was missing.
The Sides: Some lovely stalks of celery came with my wings. Crunchy and refreshing, this is always a nice addition.
The Value: At 10 bucks for 10 wings, it’s a decent deal, but not mind-blowing. Then again, perhaps I’m just longing for my college days in the ’90s when you could easily find local bars offering 25-cent wings. Those days are long gone though. Sigh…
The Bottom Line: The wings were crispy and tasty, and as fried chicken goes, they were fine. But the dry rub was a letdown and the blue cheese was forgettable. Next time I’ll try one of their other sauce options.
The Score: 5.1
Back Bay Ale House is located at 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BackBay
