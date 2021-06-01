Summer Treats: Ice Cream

The great thing about Margate Dairy Bar & Burger is that in case the name didn’t tip you off, they serve more than just ice cream. In fact their burgers are so good that they have won top honors at AC Weekly’s Burger Bash on more than one occasion. So it’s a no-brainer to grab a burger or a hot dog for dinner and then treat yourself to some ice cream for dessert. And so I headed down with my wife in tow and did just that.

What we got:Bananas Foster Ice Cream Sundae: Sundaes are a dime a dozen, and Margate Dairy Bar offers all of your standard varieties topped with Oreos and Reese’s and whatnot, but I was in search of something a bit more outside the box, and the Bananas Foster Ice Cream Sundae fit the bill. I can’t say I have ever seen a sundae like this on any ice cream shop menu, and that’s a real tragedy, as it was all but perfect. It took a bit for them to prepare it, but when it finally was presented to me, I quickly forgave the wait time. Mounds of soft serve vanilla ice cream came topped with warm caramelized bananas, brown sugar, a downright obscene amount of whipped cream and two cherries. Somehow despite the long list of ingredients, each flavor was easily discernable. I’m not even a big fan of bananas generally, but when prepared in this fashion they really shine. The brown sugar was a fabulous addition, too. One thing to note is that being that this sundae contains warm ingredients, it melts VERY quickly. The whipped cream was the most obvious victim of this problem, and the whole thing began to take on a soup-like consistency faster than I expected, so consuming it quickly is strongly advised.